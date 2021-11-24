Alexa
Alvarez scores 22 to lift Mercer over Bucknell 78-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 08:51
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 22 points as Mercer beat Bucknell 78-68 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Jalen Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds for Mercer (2-3). Kamar Robertson also scored 14 points, and Felipe Haase had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Timmerman scored a career-high 22 points for the Bison (1-4). Xander Rice added 20 points, and Andrew Funk had 16 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

