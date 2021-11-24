McGhee leads Liberty over Bethune-Cookman 59-51

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 27 points as Liberty got past Bethune-Cookman 59-51 on Tuesday night.

Keegan McDowell had 17 points for Liberty (2-3).

Joe French had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-5). Damani McEntire added 10 points.

