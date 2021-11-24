Alexa
Martinez lifts New Hampshire past Quinnipiac 84-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 08:16
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had a career-high 33 points plus 14 rebounds as New Hampshire got past Quinnipiac 84-69 on Tuesday.

Martinez made 13 of 15 shots.

Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 13 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (2-2). Josh Hopkins added 11 points and Nick Guadarrama had five assists.

Dezi Jones had 19 points for the Bobcats (3-2). Matt Balanc and Tyrese Williams each had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

