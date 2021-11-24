Alexa
Holden lifts Towson over Penn 76-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 06:45
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. scored 25 points, Cam Holden had 20, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and Towson got past Penn 76-61 on Tuesday.

Holden was 8 of 14 from the floor for Towson (3-2).

Jordan Dingle had 21 points for the Quakers (3-5). Jonah Charles added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-24 08:39 GMT+08:00

