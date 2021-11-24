Alexa
AP source: Zach Wilson to return as QB for Jets vs. Texans

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/24 06:26
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson will return as the New York Jets' starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The No. 2 overall pick in April missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.

Wilson’s return comes just in time, too: Backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves just Wilson and Josh Johnson, who’s on the practice squad, at the quarterback position.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the Jets would evaluate Wilson's knee before making a decision by Wednesday morning on whether the rookie quarterback would be able to play. The knee checked out and Wilson will be back, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the decision.

The Athletic first reported Wilson will start for the first time since being injured on Oct. 24. The Athletic also reported the Jets’ decision to start Wilson came before the situation with White and Flacco came to light.

Flacco said last week he is not vaccinated. White's vaccination status was not immediately known.

