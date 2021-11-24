Alexa
Texas A&M beats Butler 57-50 at Maui Invitational

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 05:48
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quenton Jackson had 15 points and five steals, lifting Texas A&M to a 57-50 win over Butler Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.

The Aggies led by 12 at halftime and kept it near double digits most of the second half before Butler chipped it down to 52-48 with just over a minute left.

Butler's Chuck Harris scored on a layup to make it 53-50 with 27 seconds left, but Marcus Williams hit two free throws to send the Aggies (5-1) into Wednesday's fifth-place game.

Jair Bolden had 10 points to lead Butler (3-3), which had 19 turnovers that led to 21 Texas A&M points. The Bulldogs shot 36% and went 5 for 20 from the 3-point arc.

The Aggies fell into a big early hole in their Maui opener against Wisconsin and saw their comeback attempt run out of steam late in a 69-58 loss.

Butler got off to a brutal start in its Maui opener against No. 12 Houston, allowing the Cougars to score the game's first 17 points on their way to a 70-52 win.

The Bulldogs got off to a better start against Texas A&M, but the Aggies used a closing 15-4 run to lead 33-21 at halftime. Jackson had eight points during the run, including a par of 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

