How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/24 05:32
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a day of wobbly trading.

Losses in big technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. The Nasdaq fell.

Prices for crude oil and wholesale gasoline rose despite the fact that President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.76 points, or 0.2%, to 4,690.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,813.80.

The Nasdaq fell 79.62 points, or 0.5%, to 15,775.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.49 points, or 0.1%, to 2,327.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.26 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 211.82 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 282.30 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.31 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 934.63 points, or 24.9%.

The Dow is up 5,207.32 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,886.86 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 353 points, or 17.9%.

Updated : 2021-11-24 07:09 GMT+08:00

