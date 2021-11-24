Alexa
Vikings place DT Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19 reserve list

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 05:34
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the second half of an NF...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the second half of an NFL f...

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, further testing their depth on the defensive line.

Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings (5-5), after leaving the New York Giants to sign with them as a free agent. The other starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least one more game with an elbow injury he's been fighting for almost two months. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is out for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Sheldon Richardson has been backing up Tomlinson this season. He took some turns at defensive end last week against Green Bay with favorable pass-rushing results, but the Vikings might not have the luxury of moving him around this week at San Francisco.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-24 07:09 GMT+08:00

