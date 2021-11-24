Alexa
Powell scores 17 to lift Vermont past Evansville 58-49

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 03:35
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Powell had 17 points and seven rebounds as Vermont topped Evansville 58-49 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Ben Shungu had 12 points for Vermont (4-2).

Jawaun Newton had 16 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

