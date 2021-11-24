Alexa
Al-Hilal beats Pohang 2-0 in Asian Champions League final

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 02:31
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Dawsari's goal after just 16 seconds helped Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal clinch a record fourth Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Tuesday's final.

Immediately after kick off, Al-Dawsari picked up a loose ball just inside the Pohang half and advanced to unleash a fierce shot from outside the area that flew into the top corner of the net in front of 50,000 home fans.

Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the second half.

Pohang, a three-time Asian champion that has been struggling domestically this season, had its best chance 10 minutes into hte game when midfielder Sin Jin-ho hit the bar with a shot from outside the area and goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf saved Lim Sang-hyub's follow-up from the rebound.

Al-Hilal controlled most of the game, thanks in part to Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira, and got the second goal in the 63rd minute. Bafetimbi Gomis freed Marega in the area and the former FC Porto striker’s low shot beat goalkeeper Lee Jun.

Pohang struggled to find a way through the Al-Hilal backline and its best chance in the second half came as Al-Mayouf missed a looping cross but Jeon Min-gwang’s subsequent shot from close range was blocked.

“When you concede a goal that early in the game, you are always going to be against it,” Pohang’s Australian defender Alex Grant said. “We knew coming into the game that it was going to be tough as they have great quality players. They were the better team.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

