Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mainz fined for fans pouring beer on opposition player

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 00:15
Mainz fined for fans pouring beer on opposition player

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz has been fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) after its fans poured beer on Union Berlin forward Max Kruse.

The incident occurred last month when Kruse was substituted during Union's 2-1 win at Mainz. A disciplinary tribunal ruled it was unsporting behavior.

Mainz accepted its fine and will not appeal the ruling, the German soccer federation said on Tuesday

Union is fifth and Mainz is eighth in the 18-team league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-24 01:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder