Mainz fined for fans pouring beer on opposition player

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz has been fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) after its fans poured beer on Union Berlin forward Max Kruse.

The incident occurred last month when Kruse was substituted during Union's 2-1 win at Mainz. A disciplinary tribunal ruled it was unsporting behavior.

Mainz accepted its fine and will not appeal the ruling, the German soccer federation said on Tuesday

Union is fifth and Mainz is eighth in the 18-team league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports