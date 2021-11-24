Alexa
EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

By Associated Press
2021/11/24 00:27
European flags fly outside the European Parliament is pictured in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, Nov.22, 2021. Members of the European Parliament...
European flags fly outside the European Parliament is pictured in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, Nov.22, 2021. Members of the European Parliament...

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European lawmakers voted their opposition to breakaway competitions on Tuesday following the aborted Super League project.

Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League, but it quickly collapsed upon launch in April following protests by fans and governments.

With 597 votes to 36 and 55 abstentions, members of the European Parliament said they want European sporting culture “to be aligned with EU values of solidarity, sustainability, inclusiveness for all, open competition, sporting merit and fairness."

EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions “that undermine these principles and endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem."

They did not detail plans for the solidarity mechanism by sports federations but said it should ensure adequate funding for amateur and grassroot sports.

“MEPs want a balance to be struck between professional sport’s commercial interests and its social functions, by strengthening the links between grassroots and elite sport," they said, calling for better financial redistribution to amateur sports.

Lawmakers also pledged to tackle gender inequality and harassment in sports, “in particular when it comes to pay and equal representation on the boards of sports organizations."

___

Updated : 2021-11-24 01:40 GMT+08:00

