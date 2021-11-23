Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy frees man convicted of 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 23:49
FILE - Rudy Guede, left, is greeted by an unidentified person as he leaves the penitentiary for a temporary release of thirty-six hours, in Viterbo, I...

FILE - Rudy Guede, left, is greeted by an unidentified person as he leaves the penitentiary for a temporary release of thirty-six hours, in Viterbo, I...

ROME (AP) — The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

Italian news agencies LaPresse and ANSA quoted attorney Fabrizio Ballarini as saying Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and was freed on Tuesday.

Guede had already been granted permission to leave prison during the day to work while he served his sentence for the 2007 murder of 21-year-old Kercher.

The case in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Kercher’s American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Kercher.

Updated : 2021-11-24 01:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder