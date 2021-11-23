NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 17 14 2 1 29 57 34 6-1-0 8-1-1 2-1-0 Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 10-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2 Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 5-1-3 6-2-2 4-1-0 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 9-3-1 4-3-0 6-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 5-1-1 6-3-2 3-1-0 Tampa Bay 17 10 4 3 23 55 52 5-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1 Columbus 16 10 6 0 20 57 51 6-3-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Pittsburgh 18 8 6 4 20 54 52 4-4-2 4-2-2 1-2-0 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 4-3-2 4-2-1 2-0-1 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 5-3-1 3-2-2 2-1-2 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 5-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 6-2-0 3-4-0 5-2-0 Buffalo 18 7 9 2 16 53 61 5-4-1 2-5-1 2-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47 0-2-0 5-6-2 0-2-1 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 4-6-1 1-7-1 2-3-1 Ottawa 16 4 11 1 9 41 59 3-7-0 1-4-1 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 19 11 3 5 27 63 36 2-1-3 9-2-2 0-2-1 Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 8-1-0 5-3-0 6-0-0 Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 5-2-0 6-4-1 3-2-0 Anaheim 19 10 6 3 23 63 51 7-3-1 3-3-2 4-1-1 St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 5-3-1 5-3-1 4-3-1 Winnipeg 18 9 5 4 22 55 48 7-2-1 2-3-3 3-0-2 Vegas 19 11 8 0 22 59 59 7-4-0 4-4-0 4-2-0 Nashville 18 10 7 1 21 50 50 5-3-0 5-4-1 4-1-1 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 61 49 5-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-0 San Jose 18 9 8 1 19 46 51 4-3-1 5-5-0 1-0-0 Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 47 46 5-4-1 3-3-2 1-0-0 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 4-2-1 3-5-1 1-2-1 Chicago 18 6 10 2 14 40 58 4-4-1 2-6-1 2-3-0 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 3-6-1 3-5-1 1-3-2 Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68 4-6-0 1-6-1 0-5-0 Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 69 2-4-1 2-9-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 7, Buffalo 4

St. Louis 5, Vegas 2

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 7, Ottawa 5

San Jose 2, Carolina 1, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.