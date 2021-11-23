All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|10-0-0
|3-2-3
|3-0-2
|Toronto
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|51
|45
|9-3-1
|4-3-0
|6-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|55
|52
|5-3-2
|5-1-1
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|54
|67
|5-2-2
|3-7-1
|2-4-2
|Boston
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|46
|43
|6-2-0
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|Buffalo
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|53
|61
|5-4-1
|2-5-1
|2-2-1
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|4-6-1
|1-7-1
|2-3-1
|Ottawa
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|41
|59
|3-7-0
|1-4-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|17
|14
|2
|1
|29
|57
|34
|6-1-0
|8-1-1
|2-1-0
|Washington
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|64
|44
|5-1-3
|6-2-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|51
|51
|5-1-1
|6-3-2
|3-1-0
|Columbus
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|57
|51
|6-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|52
|4-4-2
|4-2-2
|1-2-0
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|43
|44
|4-3-2
|4-2-1
|2-0-1
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|5-3-1
|3-2-2
|2-1-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|31
|47
|0-2-0
|5-6-2
|0-2-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|59
|5-2-0
|6-4-1
|3-2-0
|St. Louis
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|5-3-1
|5-3-1
|4-3-1
|Winnipeg
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|55
|48
|7-2-1
|2-3-3
|3-0-2
|Nashville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|50
|50
|5-3-0
|5-4-1
|4-1-1
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|61
|49
|5-2-1
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|51
|4-2-1
|3-5-1
|1-2-1
|Chicago
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|40
|58
|4-4-1
|2-6-1
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|19
|4
|13
|2
|10
|34
|69
|2-4-1
|2-9-1
|1-4-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|63
|36
|2-1-3
|9-2-2
|0-2-1
|Edmonton
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|68
|50
|8-1-0
|5-3-0
|6-0-0
|Anaheim
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|63
|51
|7-3-1
|3-3-2
|4-1-1
|Vegas
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|59
|59
|7-4-0
|4-4-0
|4-2-0
|San Jose
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|46
|51
|4-3-1
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|47
|46
|5-4-1
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|46
|62
|3-6-1
|3-5-1
|1-3-2
|Seattle
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|52
|68
|4-6-0
|1-6-1
|0-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 7, Buffalo 4
St. Louis 5, Vegas 2
Nashville 3, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 7, Ottawa 5
San Jose 2, Carolina 1, OT
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.