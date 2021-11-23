Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 10-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2
Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 9-3-1 4-3-0 6-1-0
Tampa Bay 17 10 4 3 23 55 52 5-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1
Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 5-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2
Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 6-2-0 3-4-0 5-2-0
Buffalo 18 7 9 2 16 53 61 5-4-1 2-5-1 2-2-1
Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 4-6-1 1-7-1 2-3-1
Ottawa 16 4 11 1 9 41 59 3-7-0 1-4-1 1-3-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 17 14 2 1 29 57 34 6-1-0 8-1-1 2-1-0
Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 5-1-3 6-2-2 4-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 5-1-1 6-3-2 3-1-0
Columbus 16 10 6 0 20 57 51 6-3-0 4-3-0 2-4-0
Pittsburgh 18 8 6 4 20 54 52 4-4-2 4-2-2 1-2-0
Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 4-3-2 4-2-1 2-0-1
New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 5-3-1 3-2-2 2-1-2
N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47 0-2-0 5-6-2 0-2-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 5-2-0 6-4-1 3-2-0
St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 5-3-1 5-3-1 4-3-1
Winnipeg 18 9 5 4 22 55 48 7-2-1 2-3-3 3-0-2
Nashville 18 10 7 1 21 50 50 5-3-0 5-4-1 4-1-1
Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 61 49 5-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-0
Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 4-2-1 3-5-1 1-2-1
Chicago 18 6 10 2 14 40 58 4-4-1 2-6-1 2-3-0
Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 69 2-4-1 2-9-1 1-4-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 19 11 3 5 27 63 36 2-1-3 9-2-2 0-2-1
Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 8-1-0 5-3-0 6-0-0
Anaheim 19 10 6 3 23 63 51 7-3-1 3-3-2 4-1-1
Vegas 19 11 8 0 22 59 59 7-4-0 4-4-0 4-2-0
San Jose 18 9 8 1 19 46 51 4-3-1 5-5-0 1-0-0
Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 47 46 5-4-1 3-3-2 1-0-0
Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 3-6-1 3-5-1 1-3-2
Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68 4-6-0 1-6-1 0-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 7, Buffalo 4

St. Louis 5, Vegas 2

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 7, Ottawa 5

San Jose 2, Carolina 1, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-24 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder