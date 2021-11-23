All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|16
|12
|2
|2
|0
|26
|56
|40
|Hartford
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|54
|38
|Hershey
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|41
|48
|WB/Scranton
|15
|7
|6
|0
|2
|16
|32
|45
|Providence
|14
|6
|5
|2
|1
|15
|35
|39
|Charlotte
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|48
|45
|Bridgeport
|17
|5
|9
|1
|2
|13
|43
|56
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|3
|8
|4
|1
|11
|39
|52
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|26
|54
|24
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|3
|1
|3
|20
|45
|45
|Toronto
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|47
|46
|Rochester
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|54
|51
|Laval
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|51
|51
|Syracuse
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|38
|46
|Belleville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|40
|46
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|51
|43
|Chicago
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|43
|38
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|47
|33
|Grand Rapids
|14
|6
|5
|2
|1
|15
|39
|44
|Texas
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|43
|43
|Rockford
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|45
|Milwaukee
|14
|4
|9
|1
|0
|9
|38
|52
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|23
|59
|41
|Stockton
|13
|10
|1
|2
|0
|22
|46
|31
|Henderson
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|40
|41
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|41
|Colorado
|15
|6
|7
|0
|2
|14
|46
|51
|Abbotsford
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|11
|31
|30
|Tucson
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|San Diego
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|41
|San Jose
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|35
|46
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Ontario 5, Stockton 3
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.