NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 17 14 2 1 29 57 34 Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 Tampa Bay 17 10 4 3 23 55 52 Columbus 16 10 6 0 20 57 51 Pittsburgh 18 8 6 4 20 54 52 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 Buffalo 18 7 9 2 16 53 61 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 16 4 11 1 9 41 59

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 19 11 3 5 27 63 36 Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 Anaheim 19 10 6 3 23 63 51 St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Winnipeg 18 9 5 4 22 55 48 Vegas 19 11 8 0 22 59 59 Nashville 18 10 7 1 21 50 50 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 61 49 San Jose 18 9 8 1 19 46 51 Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 47 46 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 Chicago 18 6 10 2 14 40 58 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68 Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 7, Buffalo 4

St. Louis 5, Vegas 2

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 7, Ottawa 5

San Jose 2, Carolina 1, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.