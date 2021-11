Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Westminster Cathedral to attend the funeral of slain member of parliament David Amess, in Londo... Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Westminster Cathedral to attend the funeral of slain member of parliament David Amess, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The coffin of slain member of parliament David Amess arrives at Westminster Cathedral for his funeral, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Alb... The coffin of slain member of parliament David Amess arrives at Westminster Cathedral for his funeral, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

From left, former British Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secre... From left, former British Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a Requiem Mass for slain member of parliament David Amess, inside Westminster Cathedral, central London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Amess was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September 28 this year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Front row from right, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and former Briti... Front row from right, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and former British Prime Minister Theresa May attend a Requiem Mass for slain member of parliament David Amess, inside Westminster Cathedral, central London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Amess was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September 28 this year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of slain member of parliament David Amess into Westminster Cathedral for his funeral, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(... Pallbearers carry the coffin of slain member of parliament David Amess into Westminster Cathedral for his funeral, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right in front row, attends a Requiem Mass for slain member of parliament David Amess, inside Westminster Cathed... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right in front row, attends a Requiem Mass for slain member of parliament David Amess, inside Westminster Cathedral, central London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Amess was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September 28 this year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British politicians gathered Tuesday for a Mass to mourn the death of slain lawmaker David Amess, with Pope Francis sending a message calling for mourners to “combat evil with good.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three former prime ministers and Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, joined others at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass for Amess, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 15 while holding a regular meeting with his constituents.

The attack, which took place in a church hall in Amess’ constituency in Leigh-on-Sea, shook Britain and raised questions about whether lawmakers need more security while carrying out their jobs. A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to enter pleas in December.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti read a message from the pope, who praised Amess for his “years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith.”

That is “evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and cooperation with the Holy See in its universal mission,” Francis wrote.

The pontiff prayed that “all who honor his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence, to combat evil with good, and to help build a society of ever greater justice, fraternity and solidarity.”

Former Prime Ministers Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major sat side by side at the Mass, which followed a private funeral in Southend, in southeast England, on Monday.

Amess, 69, had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015. He was a social conservative who opposed abortion, campaigned for animal rights and strongly supported Britain’s exit from the European Union.