Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;79;A shower in spots;88;78;SE;8;80%;85%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;90;78;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;NW;13;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;67;47;Clouds and sun, nice;66;47;ENE;3;59%;39%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;67;55;Clouds and sunshine;61;56;SW;8;59%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in spots;52;42;Low clouds and fog;47;39;S;7;90%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and very cold;12;7;A little snow;13;4;NNE;8;71%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;65;45;Sunny and mild;69;45;SSW;5;51%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;33;20;Cloudy, p.m. snow;35;19;NNE;7;61%;99%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and very warm;95;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;78;N;9;41%;11%;8

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;68;56;Rain tapering off;60;50;N;8;78%;89%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;69;62;An afternoon shower;68;61;NNW;7;70%;81%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Mostly sunny;74;50;NW;6;55%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;88;76;A couple of t-storms;87;74;SSE;4;84%;98%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;83;67;Mostly cloudy;80;67;E;6;71%;34%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers, not as hot;87;77;Clearing;85;75;NE;6;60%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;59;50;Periods of rain;57;45;NW;12;86%;100%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;45;25;Partly sunny;50;28;NNW;6;37%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds;49;30;Fog to sun;43;35;ESE;4;78%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;A stray shower;47;43;A shower in spots;47;33;SSE;5;77%;56%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;65;51;A little p.m. rain;63;51;NW;5;77%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;E;11;52%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;44;29;Fog to sun;42;28;SE;5;75%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;45;39;Low clouds and fog;43;34;ENE;3;90%;12%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;50;38;Fog to sun;46;30;ESE;5;57%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;46;25;Fog to sun;42;27;ESE;4;78%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and cooler;75;62;Hot;92;69;NE;9;40%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;67;A t-storm around;86;67;NNE;4;39%;80%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;50;42;Hazy sun and warmer;58;45;WSW;9;51%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds rolling in;75;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;NE;7;49%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;71;61;Windy in the p.m.;71;62;SE;22;57%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;82;69;A couple of showers;83;68;NE;3;72%;92%;4

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;90;78;Mostly cloudy;87;78;NNE;8;76%;29%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;43;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;37;SW;21;55%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A shower and t-storm;83;74;NE;5;82%;97%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;47;44;A shower or two;47;43;SW;8;86%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Sunny and humid;88;76;WSW;3;75%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;69;54;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;50;S;18;70%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;91;75;Very warm;95;77;NE;12;61%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;77;54;Hazy sun;79;56;SE;2;50%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;66;36;Cloudy and cooler;45;23;SSE;9;44%;27%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;85;65;Hazy sunshine;86;63;NE;6;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;S;4;72%;63%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;46;37;A little a.m. rain;44;36;NNW;11;90%;58%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;63;45;Decreasing clouds;60;43;NNE;5;38%;14%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;59;51;Abundant sunshine;61;52;W;12;59%;12%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;67;60;Clearing;70;60;N;6;51%;27%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm or two;76;62;A p.m. t-storm;77;60;E;6;65%;65%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;A shower in the a.m.;78;69;E;12;65%;91%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;33;28;Breezy in the a.m.;38;31;ESE;12;86%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;NW;5;67%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;72;56;Mostly sunny;75;60;NE;5;54%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;Partly sunny;85;72;ENE;5;55%;21%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;88;72;A t-shower in spots;86;72;E;6;64%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;76;50;Hazy sun;75;51;NNE;4;40%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;57;48;Rain and drizzle;51;45;NE;12;83%;60%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;WSW;7;72%;65%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;90;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;N;6;59%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;Partly sunny;80;55;NNE;6;32%;56%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, mild;69;36;Turning out cloudy;65;39;NNW;4;30%;15%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;87;61;Nice with sunshine;86;65;S;4;61%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;68;50;Turning cloudy;67;50;ENE;4;67%;13%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;N;13;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;38;34;Mostly cloudy;40;35;SSW;6;65%;24%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower;89;76;NNE;6;60%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A couple of t-storms;87;73;W;5;76%;98%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;89;71;Hazy sunshine;86;67;NNE;5;54%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;N;4;73%;94%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;64;40;A bit of rain;59;40;W;8;60%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower in spots;89;75;SSW;6;72%;81%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;63;High clouds;67;63;SSE;8;77%;21%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;60;48;Plenty of sunshine;58;53;NNW;7;72%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;47;36;Some sun, fog early;44;38;W;3;87%;46%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;74;51;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;5;48%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;7;73%;66%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;46;32;Rain/snow showers;48;37;W;4;69%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;81;An afternoon shower;87;80;WNW;12;67%;97%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;89;76;SSW;3;73%;95%;7

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;93;78;E;6;56%;67%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;80;61;A few showers;75;60;SW;7;75%;97%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;69;48;A t-storm around;71;49;NNE;6;57%;64%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;73;66;A shower in places;73;70;ENE;13;53%;91%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;30;30;A passing shower;37;35;SW;9;78%;91%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;92;78;E;8;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;67;55;Warmer;89;67;NNE;9;43%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;32;22;Winds subsiding;37;29;SSE;16;56%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;28;21;A bit of p.m. snow;31;30;W;13;60%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy and humid;90;81;Hazy sunshine;93;80;N;7;58%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny;84;62;N;8;45%;15%;11

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;43;32;Plenty of sun;47;37;W;7;37%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;72;54;Clouds and sun;72;51;SSW;7;68%;42%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy with snow;33;22;Cloudy with flurries;23;18;SSW;13;85%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;53;46;Partly sunny;55;50;W;12;49%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;33;33;A little p.m. rain;40;29;SW;5;88%;63%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;32;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;40;26;S;15;64%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;78;Brief a.m. showers;86;79;ENE;7;71%;92%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;74;A thunderstorm;85;75;NW;6;86%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;E;6;80%;80%;8

Paris, France;Sunny;47;34;Mostly sunny;44;33;NNE;6;86%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;61;Breezy in the p.m.;80;65;SSE;11;45%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;89;76;A shower and t-storm;88;77;N;9;76%;94%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;91;76;A t-storm around;91;76;NNE;10;72%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;SE;6;63%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;41;35;Clouds, then sun;41;28;ESE;4;72%;3%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cold;35;22;Not as cold;43;21;N;5;38%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;53;Cloudy, rain;64;53;ESE;8;77%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;59;49;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;SW;8;83%;87%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;E;8;64%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, rain mixing in;37;31;Breezy in the a.m.;33;30;SSW;12;56%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;38;33;Mostly cloudy;44;39;SW;10;88%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;Lots of sun, nice;79;68;SE;9;73%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;E;7;34%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;58;46;A p.m. t-storm;60;51;ESE;6;78%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;32;31;Showers of rain/snow;40;30;W;12;77%;77%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;64;50;Mostly sunny;65;49;NE;5;44%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;81;61;A thunderstorm;83;65;ENE;8;68%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;87;74;A t-storm around;84;75;N;4;74%;95%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;74;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;N;6;81%;8%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;Partly sunny;69;47;E;5;27%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;82;54;Mostly sunny;76;55;SW;8;52%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;N;7;70%;63%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;57;39;Plenty of sunshine;56;40;NNW;4;73%;35%;2

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;48;40;Cloudy;46;42;SSE;6;74%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cold with some sun;38;27;Hazy sun and milder;49;34;W;5;51%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;Partly sunny;57;43;SSW;6;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;82;77;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;77;N;5;78%;98%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;48;36;Fog to sun;45;30;SE;7;82%;29%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Partly sunny;86;75;N;2;63%;5%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;37;32;Mostly cloudy;38;38;WSW;6;84%;83%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;73;66;A t-storm around;76;70;NNE;11;75%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;61;61;Mostly cloudy;70;64;E;11;64%;29%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;35;32;Breezy in the a.m.;42;35;SSW;11;83%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;64;43;Clearing;61;42;E;5;55%;6%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;65;41;Breezy in the p.m.;57;43;NW;12;62%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;60;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;E;6;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;75;61;Mostly sunny;74;59;NNE;6;60%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;65;45;Mostly sunny;69;44;E;3;56%;22%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;58;46;Brilliant sunshine;59;44;W;8;53%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;39;32;Winds subsiding;46;42;SSW;20;64%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;Partly sunny;72;61;SE;7;69%;66%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;S;6;68%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;19;-10;Hazy sun;25;-6;E;4;66%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;47;39;Showers around;45;42;ESE;5;72%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;42;30;Fog, then sun;41;32;SE;6;78%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;Warm with some sun;85;63;ESE;5;41%;17%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;36;31;A passing shower;40;37;SW;9;93%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow;39;37;A shower or two;44;33;SW;10;90%;81%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;53;Mostly sunny, milder;65;55;NE;10;60%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray t-shower;93;78;Partly sunny;90;76;N;5;63%;29%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;Increasing clouds;52;40;NE;2;65%;78%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-23 21:58 GMT+08:00

