Taiwan to reopen all mountain cabins in national parks at full capacity

Restrictions to be lifted nationwide from Nov. 26

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 20:11
The Cuei Pond cabin (Flickr, 阿虎隊長 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Construction and Planning Agency (CPA) announced in a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 23) that all mountain cabins in national parks across Taiwan will be restored to original pre-COVID-19 levels of accessibility from Nov. 26.

However, the CPA reminded that individuals who are currently undergoing prescribed home isolation, home quarantine, or self-health management should avoid applying for entry permits to national parks until they have passed out of those phases.

Masks should be worn except under conditions where masking is not required as stated by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the agency added.

If people confirmed to have COVID-19 are found to have visited the cabins, cleaning and disinfection will be conducted before the sites can be reopened, according to the agency. If it’s found that confirmed cases visited cabins that lack regularly stationed managers, the sites will be closed for 14 days or until cleaning and disinfection is done.
