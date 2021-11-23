Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Drunk man assaults Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration

Kao shouts 'it's because of people like you that a store assistant was hacked to death'

  130
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 19:00
Kao (left) confronting Lin. (Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Kao (left) confronting Lin. (Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yet another unruly customer on Tuesday (Nov. 23) assaulted a convenience store employee over epidemic prevention regulations.

At 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a 69-year-old man surnamed Kao (高) ran into a 7-Eleven in Taipei's Beitou District after a night of heavy drinking. When a clerk, surnamed Huang (黃), tried to persuade Kao to record his visit with the real-name registration system, he refused and began to curse at Huang, reported UDN.

Drunk man assaults Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Kao (left) refusing to register with real-name system. (Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

At one point Kao bitterly shouted, "It's because of people like you that a store assistant was hacked to death." Kao was referring to an incident on Sunday (Nov. 21) in which a man allegedly stabbed a store clerk to death in Taoyuan after the clerk asked him to wear a mask.

A clerk surnamed Lin (林) tried to come to Huang's aid, only for Kao to target him and push Lin into the checkout counter with his abdomen. Kao then feigned injury and laid on his back on the floor.

Drunk man assaults Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Kao ramming his body into Lin. (Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Kao initially refused to stand back up before eventually getting back on his feet and threatening the clerks again. A female employee finally called the police.

At around noon that day, after the alcohol in Kao's system had dissipated, police questioned him and transferred him to the prosecutor's office to be investigated for obstruction of personal freedom (妨害自由) and assault (傷害罪).
unruly customers
7-Eleven
real-name registration
real-name system
epidemic prevention efforts
convenience store
assault
attack

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
Taiwan CECC recommends recorded mask reminders after deadly assault
2021/11/22 16:14
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
2021/11/21 16:52
PLA has acquired initial invasion capacity of Taiwan
PLA has acquired initial invasion capacity of Taiwan
2021/11/18 13:34
Buy cakes at FamilyMart and help Taiwan's strays
Buy cakes at FamilyMart and help Taiwan's strays
2021/11/17 17:38
WTA threatens to pull out of China if Peng Shuai allegations not investigated
WTA threatens to pull out of China if Peng Shuai allegations not investigated
2021/11/16 12:55

Updated : 2021-11-23 19:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media