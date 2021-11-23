Taiwan to launch new car assessment program in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will start its own Taiwan New Car Assessment Program (T-NCAP) in 2023 to test the safety of new cars, two years later than had been originally planned, the Liberty Times reported.

The T-NCAP safety tests will be conducted on eight new car models a year, starting with the two best-selling models in the first quarter.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said that the T-NCAP is a new car test program that emulates the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro-NCAP) and will provide safety ratings based on scores obtained from eight categories.

These categories include front-mobile progressive deformable barriers, front-full-width rigid barriers, side mobile barriers, side poles, far-side impacts, whiplash, child occupant protections, and vulnerable road user protections.

To achieve test objectivity, all vehicles tested under the T- NCAP will be randomly selected from the market and will not be provided by automakers. Four to five cars of each model will be purchased in order to complete all testing categories, the report said.

The MOTC spent NT$70 million (US$2.52 million) to purchase nine crash test dummies of all statures and builds. All the dummies are in place, with the most expensive one costing over NT$20 million, according to the report.



