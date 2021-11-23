Sequel to Taiwanese children’s book ‘Guji Guji’ released

Taiwanese children's book "Guji Guji" gets re-release and sequel after 18 years. Taiwanese children's book "Guji Guji" gets re-release and sequel after 18 years. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The world-renowned Taiwanese children’s book “Guji Guji” was republished with new illustrations after 18 years, while a sequel has been released as well.

The story is of a crocodile named Guji, hatched and raised by a duck family with unconditional love. Facing an identity crisis as he comes of age, Guji must face down the temptation to betray his mother and siblings to hungry crocodiles. Eventually, Guji comes out the other side of his dilemma and protects his duck kin from harm.

The story was inspired by the experience of a Korean-American child raised inside a white adoptive family in the U.S. The author, Taiwanese illustrator Chih Yuan Chen (陳致元), wrote the book to inspire tolerance and open-mindedness in children.

“Guji Guji” was popular among Taiwanese readers and has been translated into 16 languages. It has been adapted into children’s play in several countries as well.

The story was awarded the International Board on Books for Young People’s (IBBY) Peter Pan Prize and selected by The New York Times as a top 10 children's book.

This year, Chen decided to give a new interpretation of the award-winning book, rebooting the original with colorful paintings. Meanwhile, the sequel, which is centered on love, trust, courage, and family bonds, aims to “accompany children to face the challenges amid coronavirus," according to the publisher Hsinyi Foundation.