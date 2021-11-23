Taiwan pledges to help Saint Lucia with post-pandemic economic recovery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia Peter Chen (陳家彥) and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Tuesday (Nov. 23) signed a letter of intent to help the Caribbean nation with economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

During the in-person signing ceremony, Chen said that Taiwan is enthusiastic about the Youth Economy program advocated by Pierre and hopes to assist Saint Lucia's economic recovery post-pandemic through vocational training, entrepreneurial counseling, and corporate relief measures. He added that there will be more efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, and social integration to build a more equal and inclusive society, CNA cited him as saying.

Pierre thanked Taiwan for moving this plan forward and assisting Saint Lucia in fulfilling its significant commitments to its people, CNA reported. He pointed out that Taiwan has already been encouraging young Saint Lucians to use technology and be more creative.

He said Taiwan has also helped address the lack of youth entrepreneurship and employment opportunities as well as helped to improve people’s livelihoods.