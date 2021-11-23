Alexa
West Indies reach 215-8 at lunch on Day 3 against Sri Lanka

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 15:32
West Indies' batsman Kyle Mayers , left, leaves after being dismissed as Sri Lankan team members celebrate during the day three of their first test cr...
Sri Lankan bowler Dhananjaya de Silva, left, hugs captain Dimuth Karunaratne after dismissing West Indies' batsman Jason Holder during the day three o...
West Indies' batsman Jason Holder plays a shot during the day three of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP...
West Indies' batsman Rahkeem Cornwall plays a shot during day three of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, ...

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The West Indies rallied to reach 215 for eight at lunch on the third day of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists still trail by 171 runs in the first innings with two wickets in hands after Sri Lanka batted first and posted 386.

Resuming Tuesday at 113-6, overnight batters Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder added 50 more runs to take their partnership to 63 before Mayers was caught by Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne off spinner Dhanajaya De Silva for 45.

Holder (36) was caught by Dushmantha Chameera at point off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, leaving the tourists 175-8.

Rakheem Cornwall (33 not out) and Joshua da Silva ( 9 not not) had added an unbroken stand of 40 for the ninth wicket at the lunch break.

Spin bowler Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken three wickets apiece.

__

Updated : 2021-11-23 17:23 GMT+08:00

