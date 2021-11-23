Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online health product distributor iHerb announced it was suspending sales in Taiwan, but the country’s Customs Administration responded that the company had failed to submit the required registration documents, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 23).

The California-based provider of vitamins, supplements, and other health products initially announced that its activities had suffered under a tough new approach by Taiwan’s customs, CNA reported.

The thorough checks had led to delays in its products reaching customers, so it had decided to stop shipping goods to Taiwan altogether, iHerb said. The company added it was trying to find a solution and would resume its activities once it had become clear how much time its products would need to reach customers.

However, the Customs Administration said the delays were the result of the company trying to have its products pass customs through simplified procedures. Instead, the normal full procedure was required, which meant documents from the importer and receipts needed to be submitted.

As long as that had not happened, customs could not allow the iHerb products to enter the country, the report said. One of the factors complicating the import of iHerb products was the difference in regulations covering health and medical products in Taiwan and overseas, leading to a requirement for more import documents.