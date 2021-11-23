Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan

Customs Administration says US company failed to submit required documents

  205
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 16:37
U.S.-based health product distributor iHerb is suspending shipping to Taiwan after customs problems. (tw.iherb.com photo)

U.S.-based health product distributor iHerb is suspending shipping to Taiwan after customs problems. (tw.iherb.com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online health product distributor iHerb announced it was suspending sales in Taiwan, but the country’s Customs Administration responded that the company had failed to submit the required registration documents, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 23).

The California-based provider of vitamins, supplements, and other health products initially announced that its activities had suffered under a tough new approach by Taiwan’s customs, CNA reported.

The thorough checks had led to delays in its products reaching customers, so it had decided to stop shipping goods to Taiwan altogether, iHerb said. The company added it was trying to find a solution and would resume its activities once it had become clear how much time its products would need to reach customers.

However, the Customs Administration said the delays were the result of the company trying to have its products pass customs through simplified procedures. Instead, the normal full procedure was required, which meant documents from the importer and receipts needed to be submitted.

As long as that had not happened, customs could not allow the iHerb products to enter the country, the report said. One of the factors complicating the import of iHerb products was the difference in regulations covering health and medical products in Taiwan and overseas, leading to a requirement for more import documents.
iHerb
health products
customs
Customs Administration
import license

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pineapple cakes face new food import regulations in China
Taiwan pineapple cakes face new food import regulations in China
2021/10/15 17:59
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan
2021/09/30 16:42
Taiwanese will still be able to enter US in November: Premier Su
Taiwanese will still be able to enter US in November: Premier Su
2021/09/22 13:15
China to halt shipments of sugar apples, wax apples from Taiwan
China to halt shipments of sugar apples, wax apples from Taiwan
2021/09/19 14:18
Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
2021/09/11 14:23