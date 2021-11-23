Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's China Airlines pledges three flights to Palau in December

Availability of flights should be dictated by demand, market mechanism: Lion Travel GM

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 16:36
(Facebook, <a aria-label="Palau Visitors Authority" href="https://www.facebook.com/officialpva/" role="link" tabindex="0">Palau Visitors Authorit...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines, Taiwan’s national carrier, pledged to open three flights to Palau on Monday (Nov. 22) after the travel bubble between the two allies seemingly burst with the airline’s cancelation of all its November flights to the West Pacific paradise due to the falling number of bookings.

However, the resumption of flights appears to be the result of political expediency instead of a decision arising from market demand.

The carrier’s flight cancelations drew the ire of Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr., who recently criticized China Airlines, saying the carrier's attitude was poisoning his country's tourism market.

The criticism has sparked concerns in Taiwan.

Two legislators on Monday suggested that the precarious status of the travel bubble might threaten the diplomatic health of Taiwan, which has just a few allies around the world. In response, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that China Airlines canceled its Palau flights because there had been fewer than 20 bookings for the whole month, CNA reported.

The ministry will discuss with China Airlines how to arrange flights to Palau without harming the carrier’s interest, Wang said, adding that the ministry will also brief travel agencies operating the route on how to better market attractions in the Pacific country.

Lion Travel General Manager Andy Yu (游國珍) said on Monday that Palau has always been a small tourism market in relation to Taiwan, even before the pandemic. In 2019, for example, only about 15,000 Taiwanese traveled there, CNA cited him as saying.

Yu attributed the popularity of the travel bubble in August and September to the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in Palau.

However, as confirmed local coronavirus cases have continued to decline and vaccines have become more widely available in Taiwan since October, the demand for vaccinations in Palau no longer exists.

In Yu's view, tourism is a free, open market, and flight availability should be dictated by demand and the market mechanism, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, Palau's tourism office in Taiwan on Sunday announced the immediate relaxation of vaccination requirements, allowing people to arrive in Palau from Taiwan without having to undergo a quarantine or get a second shot there, provided they have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a WHO or U.S. FDA-certified vaccine, including the Medigen vaccine.
Palau
travel bubble
China Airlines
Lion Travel
Surangel Whipps Jr.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
2021/11/22 19:00
Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets
Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets
2021/11/15 17:44
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
2021/11/14 16:01
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
2021/11/13 19:32
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
2021/11/05 18:01

Updated : 2021-11-23 17:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce