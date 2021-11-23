Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grigsby leads Seattle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 14:00
Grigsby leads Seattle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 21 points as Seattle routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56 on Monday night.

Cameron Tyson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (4-1), who won their fourth straight. Darrion Trammell added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had seven turnovers. Kobe Williamson scored 12.

Brandon Brown had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Lions (0-5). Shawn Williams added 16 points and Trey Sampson scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 15:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce