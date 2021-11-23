Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 14:17
Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday morning has killed at least 45 people, authorities say.

The bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 a.m. and there were children among the victims, authorities said. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Officials said an investigation will be launched.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy.”

“I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims,” Yanev said. “Let’s hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

Updated : 2021-11-23 15:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce