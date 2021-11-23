Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

CSU Bakersfield breezes past Colorado College 99-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 14:18
CSU Bakersfield breezes past Colorado College 99-54

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shaun Williams had 15 points to lead five Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners routed Colorado College 99-54 on Monday night.

Travis Henson, Antavion Collum and Justin McCall added 12 points apiece for the Roadrunners (2-2). Ivan Reynolds chipped in with 11 points.

Scott Ruegg had 13 points for the Tigers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce