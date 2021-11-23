Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military lists Taiwan's northern, southern waters as 'decisive defense areas' during conflict

Ministry of National Defense says it conducts joint sea and air interception operations in those areas

  130
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 14:52
Taiwanese F-16Vs. 

Taiwanese F-16Vs.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military has listed the nation’s southern and northern waters as decisive defense areas during a conflict.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) recently sent a report on improving the quality of the military and soldier training to the Legislative Yuan. The report revealed that the military conducts regular flight training in Taiwan’s southeastern airspace and holds naval and air combat readiness drills, along with combat readiness exercises, Liberty Times reported.

The military also conducts training in Taiwan’s northern and southern waters and conducts joint sea and air interception missions in these “decisive sea areas,” per Liberty Times.

The MND's head of training, Liu Shen-mo (劉慎謨), said on Tuesday (Nov. 23) that the military usually conducts war-like operations to familiarize officers and soldiers with combat conditions. He added that various military units continue to respond to enemy threats and appropriately adjust the training areas and methods to meet the requirements of actual combat, Liberty Times cited Liu as saying.
Taiwan
Taiwan military
MND
Liu Shen-mo
soldier training

RELATED ARTICLES

EU Council chief likely going to Japan to meet prime minister
EU Council chief likely going to Japan to meet prime minister
2021/11/22 17:48
Taiwanese foreign minister says Honduran ties 'should be fine' following presidential election
Taiwanese foreign minister says Honduran ties 'should be fine' following presidential election
2021/11/22 16:27
Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products
Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products
2021/11/22 16:21
Taiwan foreign ministry calls China's downgrade of Lithuania relations 'arrogant and petty'
Taiwan foreign ministry calls China's downgrade of Lithuania relations 'arrogant and petty'
2021/11/22 14:57
Australian think tank urges Canberra to end Chinese lease of Darwin Port
Australian think tank urges Canberra to end Chinese lease of Darwin Port
2021/11/22 14:20

Updated : 2021-11-23 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce