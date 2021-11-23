Alexa
Bouyea sparks San Francisco past Morgan State 83-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 13:28
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco beat Morgan State 83-67 on Monday night.

Julian Rishwain had 18 points for the Dons (6-0). Khalil Shabazz added 11 points, while Josh Kunen snagged nine rebounds.

Isaiah Burke had 19 points for the Bears (2-4), who have now lost four in a row. Sherwyn Devonish added 11 points. Chad Venning had 10 points and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 14:58 GMT+08:00

