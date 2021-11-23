Alexa
Patton scores 21 to lead Cleveland St. over CSU 65-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 13:39
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Cleveland State defeated Coppin State 65-62 on Monday night.

D'Moi Hodge's steal and layup gave Cleveland State the lead in the final minute and the Vikings scored the game's final six points.

Tre Gomillion had 11 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (3-2). Hodge added 10 points. Deante Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 18 points for the Eagles (1-7). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Nendah Tarke added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tyree Corbett had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 14:58 GMT+08:00

