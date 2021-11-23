Alexa
Taiwan reports imported breakthrough case from China inoculated with Sinopharm

4 out of 6 breakthrough cases reported on Tuesday inoculated with Chinese vaccines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 16:20
Medical syringes are pictured in front of the Sinopharm logo. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 23) reported a breakthrough infection from China as well as three other breakthrough infections inoculated with Chinese vaccines.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing the full vaccine schedule. The CECC that afternoon announced that case No. 16,650, a Taiwanese man in his 40s, had received two doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine before arriving in Taiwan on Nov. 10.

On Nov. 21, while still undergoing quarantine, he began to experience a sore throat and flu-like symptoms. Prior to the expiration of his quarantine, he was tested for the virus on Nov. 22 and was diagnosed with COVID the following day.

As he did not interact with other people while undergoing quarantine, no contacts have been listed in his case.

The CECC stated that six out of the seven imported cases reported that day are categorized as breakthrough infections. In addition to case No. 16,650, three other cases had been fully vaccinated with a Chinese-made jab.

Case No. 16,644, an Indonesian woman in her 20s, and case No. 16,647, an Indonesian girl in her teens, both were fully vaccinated with Sinovac. Case No. 16,645, a Cambodian teenage girl, also received two doses of Sinovac.

Two other cases — case No. 16,646, a Taiwanese man in his 30s, and case No. 16,648, an American man in his 20s — had been inoculated with AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, respectively
