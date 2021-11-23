Alexa
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan

Some visitors seen climbing up staircase artwork just to take pictures

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 14:48
"Stairway to Heaven," an art installation in Taitung. (Taitung Public Art website photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A staircase artwork in eastern Taiwan has been used for an unintended purpose — climbing.

Visitors have been castigated for attempting to clamber the "Stairway to Heaven" (通往天堂的階梯), a ladder-like art installation put up on a coastal road in the rural Dawu Township of Taitung County.

Measuring 1.56-meters wide and 4.5-meters high, the iron structure was created by South African land artist Strijdom van der Merwe and Taiwanese artist Chou Sheng-hsien (周聖賢) for the Nanhui Art Porject. The project involves 14 pieces of art that seek to promote the beautiful scenery along the South Link Highway.

"Stairway to Heaven" symbolizes hope, eternity, dreams, and carries the meaning of “opening up a possibility to another way of life and leading to the unknown,” according to an introduction on the website Taitung Public Art.

While the installation has indeed attracted many visitors and has become an Instagrammable spot, the behavior of some who were seen to “sit on, climb, or adopt dangerous poses on the staircase” when taking photos has invited criticism for risking their safety and jeopardizing the integrity of the work, according to UDN.

The Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department has set up warnings against climbing but to limited effect. A netizen commented sarcastically, “They’re getting a step closer to heaven if they go further up.”

"Stairway to Heaven," an art installation in Taitung. (Taitung Public Art website photo)

Taitung
Taiwan
Stairway to Heaven
Strijdom van der Merwe

