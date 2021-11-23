Alexa
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passes NT$240-billion extra budget for missiles, ships

Five-year budget will focus on locally made weapons systems

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/23 14:30
Wan Chien cruise missiles are included in the new extra defense budget approved by the Legislative Yuan Tuesday. 

Wan Chien cruise missiles are included in the new extra defense budget approved by the Legislative Yuan Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (Nov. 23) passed a NT$240-billion (US$8.63-billion) extra budget for the Navy and Air Force to be spent on missiles and drones.

The funds, to be spread out over five years, came on top of the existing NT$471.7-billion defense budget for 2022. The weapons systems to be procured under the new program will be primarily produced in Taiwan, CNA reported.

The eight items in the budget include coastal-based anti-ship missiles, anti-air missiles, long-range precision missiles, vessels for the Navy and the Coast Guard, drones, Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles, and Hsiung Sheng missiles.

Legislators mentioned China’s military modernization and increasingly aggressive behavior as the motivation behind the extra budget. The project would both strengthen Taiwan’s defense capability and contribute to the domestic economy, according to supporters.

Each year before the end of May, the Ministry of National Defense will have to present a written report to the Legislative Yuan about the progress of the procurement during the previous year and the spending plans for the upcoming year.
defense
defense budget
missiles
drones
Navy
Coast Guard
Ministry of National Defense
Legislative Yuan
Wan Chien missile
Hsiung Sheng missile

Updated : 2021-11-23 14:57 GMT+08:00

