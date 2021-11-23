Jackson's big finish helps Grizzlies edge Jazz, 119-118

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks on Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 2... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks on Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr., right, and Brandon Clarke, left, celebrate after the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on... Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr., right, and Brandon Clarke, left, celebrate after the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has his shot blocked by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Mond... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has his shot blocked by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) misses the last shot as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half of an NBA baske... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) misses the last shot as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, winning a jump ball and hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds, to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Ja Morant had 32 points and Desmond Bane added a career-high 28 as the Grizzlies scored the final seven points for their third win in their last four games.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and made a season-best seven 3-pointers. He made back-to-back jumpers from beyond the arc in the final two minutes to put the Jazz in prime position.

Tied at 112, Rudy Gobert blocked Morant’s floater and Royce O’Neale found Bogdanovic for a transition 3. The next time down, the Croatian sharpshooter drained a step-back 3 for a 118-112 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Memphis hit four of six free throws while stopping the Jazz on consecutive possessions. Then, on Morant’s miss with 14.1 seconds left, an official review remaining showed Gobert did not interfere with the ball in the cylinder.

It resulted in a jump ball at midcourt, which Jackson won over Gobert. He then he hit a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds to play for a 119-118 edge.

Donovan Mitchell, who had 18 points on 5-of-20 shooting, missed an off-balance jumper at the buzzer.

Gobert had 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Mike Conley had 19 points and assists for the Jazz.

The Grizzlies (9-8) took the lead in the fourth quarter by taking it right to the Jazz. Jackson blocked Gobert’s layup and Morant ran over Conley on the other end and scored a layup to make it 112-110 with 3:46 to play.

The Jazz (11-6) led 80-73 on Hassan Whiteside’s tip-in before the Grizzlies scored nine straight points to take their first lead of the second half. Bane made two 3s in the run, while Brandon Clarke had a monster block on Bogdanovic.

The Jazz and Grizzlies then traded several highlight-reels plays as the pace quickened significantly. Conley finished a third quarter that saw the teams combined for 74 points with an alley-oop pass to Gobert for a layup and a floater to make it 96-92 entering the final quarter.

This was the first meeting since the Jazz ousted the Grizzlies 4-1 in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Gobert had five blocks to pass Greg Ostertag for third place on the franchise career blocked shots list with 1,254.

Morant averages a league-leading 15 points in the paint a game but went 6-for-17 going over and around Gobert and Whiteside.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Bane scored or assisted on seven of Memphis’s first 10 baskets. … Dillon Brooks missed his second straight game with a sore right hamstring after playing his first three games of the season since offseason hand surgery. … Memphis had a 24-2 advantage in points off turnovers and an 18-13 edge on fast-break points.

Jazz: The Jazz started the game 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. … Utah is now 6-1 against Western Conference foes and had a six-game winning streak against Memphis snapped. … Mitchell had a season-high eight assists.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.