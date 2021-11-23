Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

Colorado Avalanche left wing Tyson Jost, right, fights for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton, center, as Avalanche cen... Colorado Avalanche left wing Tyson Jost, right, fights for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton, center, as Avalanche center Alex Newhook, front left, looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson, left, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, in the first p... Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson, left, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, passes the puck as Ottawa Senators center Dylan Gambrell, left, and right wing Connor Brown def... Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, passes the puck as Ottawa Senators center Dylan Gambrell, left, and right wing Connor Brown defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, works for position in front of the net against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk during the seco... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, works for position in front of the net against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith, center, talks with players during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Mo... Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith, center, talks with players during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for Ottawa but it wasn’t enough as the team played its first game in a week.

The Senators had not played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and they were unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.

Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Defenseman Josh Brown, one of the players activated from the protocol list, was injured in the first period and didn’t return.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals for the second straight game and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichuskin also scored for Colorado.

The Senators showed little rust despite being idle. Ottawa led 5-4 on Sanford’s third goal of the night early in the third, but Rantanen tied it at 9:08 and Newhook’s second of the season put the Avalanche in front.

Kadri added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Norris gave the Senators a 4-3 lead early in the third and Makar tied it 1:42 later.

Colorado outshot Ottawa 19-4 in the second period but it was 3-all entering the third. Toews had given the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with a goal at 13:44 but Sanford’s second of the night — on the Senators’ second shot of the period — tied it again at 16:33.

NOTES: Andre Burakovsky had three assists for the Avalanche. ... Senators RW Drake Batherson remains on the COVID-19 protocol list. He also missed the Nov. 14 game against Calgary. ... Colorado D Bowen Byram missed his fourth straight game with a head injury. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog played in his 700th career game.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: At the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Colorado: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

