Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Kni... St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday... Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who won for the third time in 11 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 before breaking loose midway through the first period.

BLUE JACKETS 7, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night.

Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored his first two goals of the season for Columbus. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second period. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored in the first 55 seconds, a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period. Domi’s goal came 31 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s sixth of the season.

Gavrikov added an empty-netter with 44.3 seconds left, followed by a second empty-netter from Sean Kuraly with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo and matched his career high for goals with eight — coming in his first 18 games. Zemgus Girgensons and Dylan Cozens each had a goal for the Sabres.

Columbus chased Buffalo starting goalie Dustin Tokarski after he made eight saves on 12 shots in 20:55. Aaron Dell stopped 14 shots in relief.

PREDATORS 3, DUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal at 12:10 of the third period and had an assist in Nashville's victory over Anaheim.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist for the Predators. Mikael Granlund also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Nashville (10-7-1) stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim (10-6-3) its second consecutive defeat.

Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports