CECC head trails KMT lawmaker in Taipei Mayor polls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has lost ground to Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) in a hypothetical matchup for Taipei Mayor.

As Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) second term as Taipei mayor is set to end in 2022, speculation has begun to rise over who will seek to take his place next year. In a poll released by ETtoday on Monday (Nov. 22), Chiang, the great-grandson of the late-dictator Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), has continued to pull ahead, while Chen trails behind in second place, with Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) coming in a distant third.

The survey was conducted among Taipei residents aged 19 and over between Nov. 17-19 on their preferred candidate for mayor. The results showed that Chiang drew most of his support from residents who vote for the KMT, that the majority who selected Chen are backers of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and that Huang was the top pick among Taiwan People's Party (台灣民眾黨, TPP) supporters.

Among DPP voters, Chen received support from 22.5%, while former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) came in second with 19.6%. However, 45% do not support either candidate, and 12.9% do not yet know or do not have an opinion.

In a two-way blue versus green race, Chiang is the clear leader at 50.3% to Chen's 32%. When asked if Huang was included in a three-way contest, 18.1% of respondents chose Huang, 39.7% opted for Chiang, and 28.2% selected Chen.

If TPP Legislator Kao Hung-an (高虹安) was the third candidate instead of Huang, 8% chose Kao, 44.8% backed Chiang, and 31.6% supported Chen. If Lin was the DPP's candidate, 50.6% would choose Chiang, while only 29% would opt for Lin.

The report stated that compared to the previous survey implemented in July, Huang's support rate rose by 0.1%, Chiang's increased by 0.9%, and Chen's dropped by 4.1%. Some blue-leaning media outlets have suggested Chen's decline in popularity could be due to a video leaked earlier this month showing him singing karaoke songs indoors without a mask last year, but the survey did not include an option for respondents to explain the reason for their preferences.

Regarding their level of satisfaction with the current Taipei mayor's performance, 8.5% of respondents said they were very satisfied, 42.3% were fairly satisfied, 24.8% were not very satisfied, and 19.3% were very dissatisfied.