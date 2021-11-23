Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cook leads North Dakota St. over Tarleton State 54-53

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 12:11
Cook leads North Dakota St. over Tarleton State 54-53

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jarius Cook had 17 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Tarleton State 54-53 on Monday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 12 points, including the winning free throws with 7.9 seconds to play, and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (3-2). Grant Nelson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Freddy Hicks had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Texans (1-4), who failed to get up a final shot. Tahj Small added 12 points and seven rebounds. Montre Gipson had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 14:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Man allegedly stabs store clerk to death over masking dispute in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese reporter convinces nobody with Peng Shuai's 'latest photos' tweet
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Chinese military pilots radio provocative answers while degrading Taiwan's sovereignty
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals kick off
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwan convenience chain says it will not confront maskless shoppers after deadly assault
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwanese to gain US$700 in annual income from unification: Chinese media
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up