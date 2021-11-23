Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in... Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night.

Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach LaVine scored 17 — just the second time this season he was held to fewer than 20 points.

It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Indiana stretching its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth. Chicago had a few offensive spurts, but ended up with 36.5% shooting for the game. The Bulls played their reserves for the entire final frame.

The Pacers came out of the gate firing on all cylinders offensively, opening with a 26-9 run. Justin Holiday and Caris LeVert scored six points apiece within the first four minutes.

Indiana led 67-46 at halftime thanks to a strong effort on the glass, outrebounding the Bulls 28-16 in the first two quarters. DeRozan helped fuel a 10-3 run for Chicago to cut the second-quarter deficit to eight, but key baskets from Brogdon and Kelan Martin down the stretch pushed the Pacers’ advantage to 21 points at the break.

Chicago, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, looked sluggish early, going 7 of 22 from the floor in the first quarter, including just 1 of 7 3-pointers.

HELP NEEDED

DeRozan and LaVine entered the game as the NBA’s fourth and fifth leading scorers, respectively. But the two stars received little help on offense Monday, with the Bulls’ three other starters combining for 10 points total. Lonzo Ball missed all seven shots.

TIP-INS:

Pacers: All five of Indiana’s starters finished the night scoring in double figures. ... Indiana’s defensive rebounding efforts created numerous quick-scoring opportunities early on. The Pacers hauled in 21 defensive boards in the first half, which helped them outscore Chicago 14-2 in fast-break points.

Bulls: C Nikola Vucevic remains in the cardiovascular testing phase of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Vucevic emerged from isolation Sunday after being sidelined on Nov. 11. The Bulls have not yet determined if he will travel for Wednesday’s game in Houston. ...G Alex Caruso (bruised wrist) was a last-minute injury scratch. He hurt his wrist during Chicago’s recent West Coast road trip and reaggravated it when taking a charge during Sunday’s game against New York.

UP NEXT:

Pacers: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Bulls: At Houston on Wednesday night.

___

