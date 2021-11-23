Alexa
Medley-Bacon lifts McNeese St. past Carver College 98-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 10:59
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 points to lead five McNeese State players in double figures as the Cowboys romped past Carver College 98-54 on Monday night.

Collin Warren added 14 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate chipped in 13, Harwin Francois scored 12 and Kellon Taylor had 11. Shumate also had eight rebounds, while Francois posted six rebounds.

Dyllon Scott had 16 points for the NCCAA-member Cougars. Bryson Scott added 12 points. Antwon Ferrell had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 12:42 GMT+08:00

