Eason, Murray power LSU past Belmont 83-53

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 11:18
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason and Brandon Murray both scored 15 points and LSU breezed to an 83-53 victory over Belmont on Monday night.

Eason sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (5-0), who have held all five opponents under 60 points this season. Murray hit 5 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers. Xavier Pinson added 14 points, while Efton Reid pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers' foursome combined to make 24 of 36 shots (67%) in the game. LSU led by 13 at halftime and outscored Belmont 47-30 in the second half.

Will Richard led the Bruins (3-2) with 16 points. Ben Sheppard scored 14.

The Tigers had a 42-31 advantage on the boards and outscored the Belmont 50-20 in the paint. LSU shot 54% overall, while holding the Bruins to 32% and had a 21-8 edge in points off turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-23 12:42 GMT+08:00

