US Navy warship transits through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy ship on Tuesday (Nov. 23) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on what the Navy called a "routine” transit that followed international law.

The USS Milius, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, made the voyage on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Navy said the ship’s passage “demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” adding, “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows."

The Navy has been sending ships through the Taiwan Strait on an increasingly regular basis, much to the chagrin of Beijing, per Reuters. The U.K. dispatched a naval vessel through the strait in September.

The passage follows the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), during which Biden reiterated Washington’s commitment to the “one China” policy and the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances." The U.S. president also opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to a White House press release.