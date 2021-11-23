Australia’s FURY Takes Home Chicken Dinner at Regional Finals of AOC Masters Tournament 2021

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 23 November 2021 - Team 'FURY' took the proverbial chicken dinner back home to Australia as champions of the AOC Masters Tournament 2021 Regional Finals, one of the biggest gaming events in Asia Pacific, that hosted between November 2nd and 7th 2021. Competition was fierce, with many of the region's elite gaming talent pitting their skills and wits against each other in a series of tense PUBG duels.









Ultimately, perseverance paid off for Team FURY, who managed to overcome adversity, including some defeats, and end the tournament at the top of the leaderboard. Trailing in their wake in second place was MiTH from Thailand, then Extraordinaire, and then 'From the Future' team from Indonesia, with all teams deserving of credit for their strong will and dedication.

Kevin Wu, General Manager, MMD Singapore, commented, "This was the third AOC Masters's tournament event, its a collaboration with Mineski Global, PUBG Player's Unknown Battlegrounds, as well as prominent gaming casters and other KoLs and emphasizes AOC's commitment to the eSports industry. By conceiving and sharing this marquee gaming event with audiences through Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, we were able to unite the global gaming community. As a top monitor brand dedicated to connecting global gaming communities by playing and winning together, we are truly proud of this, and are looking forward to many more future collaborative gaming events."





As part of its latest market positioning, AOC has unveiled its three-tiered gaming segmentation, with its newly-branded AGON PRO line targeted at professional team gamers and individuals seeking stardom within the global gaming community. AOC will continue to meet its varied customer needs with new monitor models and accessories and continue to receive industry acclaim and awards.





Enjoy all the winner winner chicken dinner moments of Team FURY, plus epic highlights of the AOC Masters Tournament at Facebook: AOC Monitor.





About Agon by AOC

AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

About AOC

Sold in over 120 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With more than 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC's slogan: 'Vision at Heart.' – at AOC, we've kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we've kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at www.aoc.com

