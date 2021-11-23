Taiwan girds for China's intensified unification campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Monday (Nov. 22) warned that China is planning on stepping up its unification scheme and that the country must strengthen cooperation with like-minded countries to deal with this threat.

During a press event titled "China's development issues and the security prospects in the Taiwan Strait" held on Monday, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that the sixth plenum of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee on Nov. 11 released its third "historical resolution," potentially enabling Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) to stay in power through 2027. A major focus of the session was the notion that "unification" with Taiwan is a "historical mission."

In addition, Chiu pointed out that during his virtual summit with President Joe Biden, Xi was cited by state-run media as saying that China would be "compelled to take resolute measures" in the event that "separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence' provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line." Chiu warned both the CCP meeting and summit indicate that Beijing will step up its "opposition to Taiwan independence and promotion of unification" campaign in the future.

He pointed out that the "Chinese dreams" being pushed by Beijing authorities include the "dream of a powerful nation" and the "dream of a powerful military." In addition to continuing to intimidate and harass Taiwan, Chiu said that China has also strengthened its military presence in the East China Sea and South China Sea, and neighboring countries have begun to take notice of this strategic expansion.

Chiu stated that amid the totalitarian autocracy's intensified internal pressure domestically and expansionism abroad, Taiwan stands on the "front lines of democratic values" as increasing numbers of "like-minded democratic allies are showing greater support for Taiwan through concrete actions."

He vowed that Taiwan will respond to China's pressure tactics by "strengthening cooperation with its like-minded allies." He then called on China to "respect reality and the public opinion of the Taiwanese people and approach cross-strait relations pragmatically and rationally."