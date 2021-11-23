Usher catapults Georgia Tech over Charleston Southern 85-70

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spur Georgia Tech to an 85-70 victory over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Usher knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Yellow Jackets (4-1). He was 3 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line and at the foul line, picking up his second double-double of the season. Kyle Sturdivant scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half as Georgia Tech shot 62.5% in taking a 42-29 lead. Rodney Howard contributed 12 points and six boards, while Deivon Smith scored 11.

Charleston Southern (2-3) whittled away at the lead and trailed 73-67 after a dunk by Sean Price with 6:49 left to play. But Usher answered with a 3-pointer and Miles Kelly scored in the paint to push the Georgia Tech lead to 11. Tahlik Chavez had a three-point play to get the Buccaneers within 78-70 with 4:01 remaining, but Sturdivant had a layup and Usher sank a 3 to end matters.

Chavez scored 15 to top Charleston Southern, which didn't score again after his three-point play. Deontaye Buskey added 11 points, while Taje' Kelly and reserve Sadarius Bowser scored 10 apiece.

