Burton scores 22 to carry Richmond past Hofstra 81-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 22 points as Richmond beat Hofstra 81-68 on Monday night.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and five assists for Richmond (3-2). Jacob Gilyard added 17 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Zach Cooks had 18 points for the Pride (1-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Kvonn Cramer had 15 points and eight rebounds.

