Sears leads Ohio past Mount St. Mary's 73-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/23 10:29
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 15 points to lead five Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Mount St. Mary's 73-59 on Monday night.

Jason Carter and Ben Roderick added 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Miles Brown chipped in 11 points, and Ben Vander Plas had 10. Carter also had seven rebounds.

Jalen Benjamin had 23 points for the Mountaineers (2-4). Mezie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nana Opoku had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-23 12:41 GMT+08:00

